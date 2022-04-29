5-year-old Utah girl heading to Ukraine after collecting dozens of aid kits for refugees

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Greta Gingell, a 5-year-old from West Jordan, made a donation Friday worth thousands of dollars and will now be heading to help Ukrainian children who were forced to leave their homes.

"We’re going to take these things to the people who don’t have things," Greta told FOX 13 News.

She was with her family in American Fork at the warehouse of the non-profit organization Lifting Hands International.

"I did it for a service project for my school," said Greta, a kindergartner at Oakcrest Elementary.

WATCH: West Jordan kindergartener collecting donations for Ukrainian children

But her family said it quickly grew.

"When we started this, we just thought it was going to be little, you know like family, friends, but then we had family and friends pass it along and they’ve passed it along and passed it along, to the point where it almost got a little overwhelming," said Marc Gingell, Greta's father.

Marc says he's been moved by how his daughter has been so selfless with this effort and aware of what is going on outside of her own world.

"It’s impressive at a young age that she can recognize where she can help," he said.

Greta and her family created a YouTube video asking for donations of socks, underwear, light jackets and sweatshirts to donate. They took any cash donations and shopped to create these kits, which will be delivered to Ukrainian refugees through Lifting Hands International.

"I think that’s pretty fantastic... The people of Utah have just stepped up to help the people of Ukraine, and it’s been amazing to see all the generosity and kindness," said Traci Parsons with Lifting Hands International. "We’re getting a few shipments out the door, and we’ll just box up the next set of things coming in and we’ll just keep them going for as long as we can."

She said Greta donated more than 60 kits and additional items as well, worth thousands of dollars.