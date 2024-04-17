Cedar Hills teacher gets special surprise to celebrate 50 years in the classroom

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A special education teacher in Cedar Hills received a touching surprise Wednesday, with fellow teachers and special education parents of Kay Beck hosting an open house to celebrate her 50 years of teaching.

Inside Beck’s special education classroom at Cedar Ridge Elementary, it is busy, but not chaotic. You see heads down, fingers counting, scissors moving and pencils scribbling. Each student is locked in on their individualized task.

"I know that this is what I’m here to do," said Beck.

She’s been teaching and encouraging special education students for a half-century.

"I think that’s another thing that puts gasoline in your tank. We still don’t know what their potential is." she explained.

Beck's slogan is ‘Never Ever Give Up’ and is seen on the classroom wall and ingrained in her students.

"She is tenacious. She always looks for the next thing," said principal Carl Stubbs.

Beck has a reputation in the halls of the school of ensuring her students aren't treated any differently.

"I’ve never seen inclusion work like it works here," added Stubbs. "In my twelve years as a principal."

To honor Beck's five decades of changing lives, the school surprised her with a parade.

"When the bagpipes started playing I couldn’t stop crying," said Beck. "So many of the kids, the majority of the students here had on ‘Never Give Up shirts.'"

It was an emotional moment for the beloved teacher who is seen as someone who deserves the same affirmations she gives her students every day.

"Everything I’ve been through, it’s not been easy. But everything I’ve been through is worth it," she said.

All the students in the parade wore purple shirts, as did those who attended the open house. That's because if you took English and studied the symbolism of colors, purple represents royalty, and that's how Beck sees her students.