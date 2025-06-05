Give it a whirl! Here's a sport that's looking to grow in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — There's an art form that one Salt Lake City resident is keeping alive and inviting youth to give it a whirl — a sport you may not have seen or heard of in a while... It's baton twirling!

School’s out for most districts by now, which means some parents are looking for ways to keep their children active this summer.

Emily Jansen turned her passion into a youth team: the Salt Lake City Twirlers. She told FOX 13 that she doesn't want to let this sport die out.

When Jansen moved to Salt Lake City two years ago, she noticed there was no baton twirling team.

“I felt like it was my responsibility to share my passion with the community,” said Jansen.

“I love that she keeps us on going and never lets us give up,” said Lila Hathaway, an SLC Twirler.

They're a team of eight and hoping to grow this summer. Team members said a bigger stage presence sounds exciting.

“I love learning new routines,” said Retta Cartee, another SLC Twirler.

The Salt Lake City Twirlers have performed on several stages already and are looking ahead to performing on the Utah Jazz court next season. Twirlers described how each time they get to take the stage, it builds their confidence.

“'I've got this. I can do this.' It helps people feel more confident,” said Hathaway.

Jansen said the art teaches them skills they’ll use outside of baton twirling, too.

“If you keep going, you’re eventually going to catch it, and that can be applied to so many other aspects in life,” said Jansen.

She encourages kids to be strong and always give it their best.

“Keep going because then you’ll get better at it,” said SLC Twirler Retta Cartee.

Jansen says it’s not too late for kids to give twirling a try. Summer lessons start June 11 for ages 5-12. They’re excited to grow their team and keep the sport alive in Salt Lake City.

The sign-up form can be found HERE.