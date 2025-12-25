Christmas brings Utah families together, sometimes for the first time

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Across Utah, people are rushing to wrap up last-minute to-dos before Christmas Day. On Wednesday, families are coming together, some for the first time, while others are doing what they can to make the holiday a little sweeter.

For some, inside Rancho Markets in West Valley City, the countdown to Christmas is less about what’s under the tree and more about who’s around it.

“Just getting last-minute ingredients," Ari Gallegos said while shopping in the produce section. “We’re trying to beat the noon rush and get back home before it gets too crazy.”

Gallegos, 21, is a Marine stationed in North Carolina, but this year, she gets to be home for Christmas. This year, a dozen of her family members are coming together for the holiday.

“We’re cooking pozole, barbacoa, and tamales," Gallegos said. "It feels good to be home."

Over at Harbor Freight, Randy Thomas is picking up some tools. He says he's preparing for a full house.

“It always feels good," said Thomas, a West Valley City resident for over 20 years.

He’s building a ramp and making room for family traveling from across Utah. But this year, Thomas' holiday is a little different.

“This is the first year without my mother," he said. "My mom is now with my dad in heaven — how can you complain about that?”

Things are different for Gallegos, too, and this year feels especially meaningful. This month, she met her older brother in person for the very first time.

“I’ve never met him, like we would FaceTime, and I’d get to know him when I was little and as I got older," she said. “Meeting him was kind of like, 'Oh my god, you’re my brother!' A little weird."

After years in Mexico, Gallegos' older brother is home. And this year, he gets to be one of the people around the family Christmas tree.

“She hasn’t seen her son in 20 years," Gallegos said. "Seeing her son for the first time again, it was amazing.”