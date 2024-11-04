Drivers show off their skills at Utah Transit Authority's 'bus rodeo'

SALT LAKE CITY — Have you ever heard of a bus rodeo?

At a Utah Transit Authority garage in Salt Lake City, over 30 bus drivers across Utah participated in exactly that.

Bus drivers from Provo, Ogden, and Salt Lake City competed during the annual UTA Bus Rodeo Sunday afternoon by driving through obstacles and showing off their skills.

Tommy Nunez, a local bus driver from New York City, is no stranger to handling obstacles. He considers bus driving a passion.

“It’s more than a job for me,” Nunez said. “It’s a dream come true. I’m here to show the other garages you can’t just win in our backyard. I’m one of the competitions you’ve gotta face. I’m like a great white shark.”

Nunez is one of the drivers Sunday who was behind the wheel of a 40-foot behemoth that drove through obstacles — navigating tight turns, parking at different angles, and doing it all without hitting cones.

“It’s a really exciting event that allows them to demonstrate their skills to the community, to the organization, and their families,” said Patrick Preusser, the chief operating officer of UTA.

Competitors were practicing for the upcoming busy ski and snowboarding season. UTA spokesman Gavin Gustafson said they’re adding two more routes.

“Canyon Service 1 will connect the tracks from the Midvale Fort Union track station and then run up to the Park and Ride at 6700 and Wasatch, and then we’ll continue up to Little Cottonwood Canyon,” Gustafson said. “Canyon Service 2 will start at that Park and Ride on 6200 and run up to Cottonwood Canyon from there.”

Nunez showed up to the rodeo ready to win.

“I bring my A-game on. I go with a Yankee vibe. I’m here to win for my kids and my bestie from up in New Jersey,” Nunez said. "It’s all about fun.”

By the end of the rodeo, judges were still tallying the results. UTA will announce the winner on Monday. The winner will win $500 and the chance to compete in Austin, Texas against bus riders across the country.