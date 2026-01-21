‘I Love You, Bro' movement brings Utah men together to talk about mental health

LEHI, Utah — What started as a moment of compassion on a Lehi overpass has grown into a statewide movement to help men break the silence on mental health struggles.

In 2022, Joe Tuiaana was driving through Lehi when he saw a man in crisis on an overpass. Tuiaana stopped, approached him, and spoke only four words: “I love you, bro.” The man eventually stepped away from the edge.

“That moment compelled me — almost forced me — into the mental health arena,” Tuiaana said. “I have a passion for human beings. I’m a very lovable person, and I love to help others.”

Tuiaana, realizing how rarely men felt comfortable talking about mental health, started gathering a small group to support the man he had helped.

“Maybe get him some connection, and talk a little bit about our feelings,” Tuiaana said.

From that effort emerged the “I Love You, Bro Project,” a free weekly support group where men gather to connect, share, and engage in difficult conversations without judgment.

“We meet every week, at the same time, same place. Holidays, you name it — we’re here,” Tuiaana said. “Men seriously need to have a place that’s weekly and consistent for them to go for those challenges.”

What started with one group in Provo has expanded to 10 across Utah, including a newer chapter in Tooele. Volunteers Weston Brandon and Ashish Patel lead the group that meets every Thursday at Aspen Ridge in Tooele.

“The reason why I do it is that I myself struggled with mental health for years,” Patel said. “This is a way to make it more comfortable for other bros to come through and talk.”

Brandon shares that experience.

“Having gone through serious dark times myself, I empathize very heavily with guys who are in those dark places,” he said.

Both leaders agree that having a safe and consistent space can make a life-changing difference.

“I also know as a man that it’s really hard — really hard — to feel comfortable talking to other people,” Brandon said.

“Mental health is an ongoing thing,” Patel added. “It takes time, but having that safe place to open up helps.”

The I Love You, Bro Project will be expanding to other cities throughout this year. They’re heading to Salt Lake, Eagle Mountain, and St. George.

They also have a men's workshop this coming Saturday, and a women's workshop the first week of February.