High school students bring flowers to every girl for Valentine's Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Students at Westlake High School went above and beyond to make sure every girl had a Valentine's Day to remember with nearly 2,0000 flowers.

Jethro Perretto, Caleb King and others collaborated with school officials, Smiths Food & Drug and nearby flower shops to supply the flowers.

"We drove from like way like downtown we got here like right during lunch, which is not the plan and then we just got here and started handing out roses," said Perretto. "We picked up 1800 roses, 150 dozen, a lot.

According to King, with buckets of flowers in tow, they started handing them out to all the girls.

"We walked in with our big old buckets of flowers, started handing them out, and you could, you could just see everyone, all, all the girls were happy, you know, just to be seen," said King.

It was important to Perretto that they felt seen during Valentine's Day.

"I hate how, um, a lot of girls don't like haven't even got flowers on Valentine's Day or even at all that I just wanted to give that opportunity and feel make all the girls feel seen," he said.

"I just think that's important. I just want to do it for years."

FOX 13 News caught up with some of the girls surprised with the roses like Gracie Lundgren.

"I was with my best friend and we were walking to my car just for lunch, um, and it was really cool to see because like Westlake hasn't really done anything like this before and um just the joy it brought so many girls like just seeing them get the roses and they just smile and it was just so cool to see," said Lundgren.

"One of my friends actually said like her dad passed when she was little and she never got roses on Valentine's Day and this is the first day she's ever got flowers on Valentine's Day it's just really cool to see the impact."