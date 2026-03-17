Incarcerated Utah filmmakers turn prison project into festival winner

SALT LAKE CITY — Locked behind prison walls, some Utah Department of Corrections inmates found a way to turn their rehabilitation into an award-winning feature film.

FOX 13 News went to the Utah State Prison for a special screening of the film, "Breaking Chains."

Inmate Zach Martindale is one of the producers.

“If we’re able to change for the negative, we are also able to change for the positive," he said.

The same goes for fellow inmate Brian Davis.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to help guys change the track they’re on while they’re here and create different outcomes for everybody involved," Davis said.

A small team of Utah prison inmates said they wanted to “flip the script” on what it means to be locked up. Davis said fellow inmates lined up to help out.

“This, it’s just one small step on a very long road that we hope will continue to change," he said.

The incarcerated crew did that by pooling their talents and making a film.

And unlike a movie pitch in Hollywood, this team had to have their project “green lit” by prison officials, not a studio executive. Then they approached One Kind Act a Day and its founder, Khosrow Semnani, for assistance.

Semnani was invited to the prison premiere and addressed the filmmakers.

“This is a great moment, not only for you but for me as well. Thank you very much," he said.

Martindale said the assistance from One Kind Act a Day was invaluable.

“We got some film equipment donated to us, and we were able to write, produce, direct, film a full-length documentary. And for us, it was about showing change," he said.

The film was screened back in January for lawmakers and other officials. Breaking Chains also won awards at a couple of local festivals, including the People's Choice award at the Utah International Film Festival.

But since they’re incarcerated, those involved with the project couldn’t attend the prior screenings or festivals, so prison officials arranged for a special screening at the prison.

Martindale said it’s been an incredible and rewarding experience.

“We want to be part of the solution, and so we felt that we had a social responsibility to give back," he said.

Many of the filmmakers still have time left on their prison sentences. But they’re hoping this film will not only document the inmates’ positive changes, but potentially open different doors when their prison time is up.

Martindale said he wants to continue making movies.

“I’d love to continue in this field and create a legacy where there’s a lot of people able to walk out of here and they’re not stuck in just doing construction jobs or jobs that are available for felons traditionally," he said.

Davis agreed.

“To be able to now leave prison with skills and backgrounds that are ready for the 21st century," he said.