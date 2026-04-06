Music, art, philanthropy combine at annual 'Bunny Hop' fundraiser in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — On Easter Sunday, while many people spent the day in worship and reflection, others showed up in bunny ears for something a little different: the 16th annual Bunny Hop at Templin Family Brewing in Salt Lake.

“There’s just a magic to it, you can’t really explain it unless you’re there,” said Brittany Watts, the brewery's director of marketing and operations.

About 1,000 people gathered at T.F. Brewing for the event, a collaboration between New City Movement and SLUG Magazine.

The event, which ran from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., featured food trucks, live screen printing, and all-vinyl DJ sets by local up-and-coming and established music artists, according to New City Movement organizer Matthew Daufenbach.

“It’s every different counterculture in the city and one big giant family,” said Jesse Walker, founder of New City Movement. "You see every type of person here.”

This year, the event raised money for Promise South Salt Lake — a nonprofit that provides free youth, family, and adult programs and services in schools and community centers.

“It’s really just a big bundle of love and good people, good vibes all around,” Walker said.

The event was started by New City Movement, a group founded in 1998 that focuses on building a brighter future in Salt Lake City through music, art and experiences.

The brewery also donated a portion of its bar sales to Salt Lake County Animal Services.

For many who attended, the cause behind the event made it even more meaningful.

“The fact that our entry fee gives back to the community is an added bonus,” Julia Lemacks of Millcreek said. “Makes it worth being here.”