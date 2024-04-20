Kevin Bacon visits Payson in honor of 'Footloose' 40th anniversary

PAYSON, Utah — The star of the iconic movie "Footloose" returned to the city where it was filmed Saturday, delighting fans and putting in work for a good cause.
Kevin Bacon came to Payson after a widespread effort by residents to have him come and commemorate the 40th anniversary of the film, plus to do so before Payson High School is demolished this summer.
Unfortunately, he was unable to go to the prom as originally intended, but he spent time talking with Payson students and others in the community.
More than 1,000 volunteers showed up to help Bacon's charity work. They assembled 5,000 "Essential Resource Kits" that will be distributed to young people in need of resources throughout Utah. This was through Bacon's nonprofit, SixDerees.org.