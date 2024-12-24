Lehi toy drive gives away thousands of presents twice in a week

LEHI, Utah — The spirit of giving is alive in Lehi this holiday season as thousands of presents were distributed to families in need.

Organized by local nonprofit We Are The They, and a part of a larger effort dubbed the largest toy drive in the world, this event aimed to alleviate the burden of gift-giving during a challenging time for many.

“This means a lot to me. Me and my wife just lost our jobs, and so we saw this and this means a lot. We have five boys,” said Michael Morgan, who benefited from the toy drive.

The event took place in a bustling warehouse where gifts were organized and ready to be handed out to good girls and boys across Utah.

Founder Jimmy Rex emphasized the importance of their mission.

“I think every holiday season, the more you're willing to or able to do that kind of stuff, just the better off it's going to be,” he said.

We Are The They has been doing this drive for several years, gathering support from friends and local businesses.

“Every year, me and a bunch of buddies just get some toys and money together and decide to help out,” Rex explained, noting that all gifts were free — “There’s no catch.”

This year’s event, however, saw unprecedented demand.

Rex shared that only a few days prior, their previous distribution resulted in over 10,000 toys being given away, but they quickly ran out as more people showed up than anticipated.

That prompted him to pick up the phone.

“I called our manufacturer that we buy the toys from and said, 'Can we get another truckload by Monday?' And they said yes,” he recounted.

The scene on Monday was overwhelming, with lines of cars and families stretching down the street.

“I don’t know how the word got out this year. It was just so many people,” he said. “The whole parking lot is full of people right now.”

The massive outpouring of those waiting to get their hands on gifts for Rex just shows how much people are in need.

“In years past, we had a similar amount of toys, but this year we ran out in three hours,” Rex noted. “I know the need is much higher this year. You can feel that.”

As the doors opened, hope filled the air for families like the Morgans.

“We got 'em some squirt guns and some cars and some vacuums,” Michael Morgan shared, reflecting on the joy the gifts would bring to his children.

Rex emphasized that this initiative goes beyond just toys.

“Even more than the toys and the presents, it's just like, 'Oh, somebody still cares,'” he said, highlighting the emotional support these gestures provide.

Looking ahead, the success of this year’s event has sparked plans for expansion.

“Seeing how many people showed up this year, hopefully more people will donate next year, and then we can just do it two or three times bigger," Rex said.

In a heartfelt conclusion, the Morgan family expressed deep gratitude for the initiative.

“This has been the biggest help in the world to us. Thanks for helping our family,” they said, encapsulating the spirit of generosity that defines this holiday season.

