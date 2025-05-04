New market in Salt Lake helps fight food insecurity, waste

SALT LAKE CITY — The community gathered Saturday for the grand opening of a new market in Salt Lake City.

The market, Odd Lots Community Value Market and Community Surplus Exchange, located at 202 E. 900 South, sells products like produce, clothes and supplies that are considered overstock inventory or outdated products. The items would’ve been otherwise thrown away or destroyed.

Lynn Decker, also known as “TJ”, said their mission is to help fight food insecurity and reduce landfill waste.

“We’re just trying to create a sustainable alterative,” Decker said. “We might not be able to fix all the problems in the world, but we can take better care of each other.”

The market partners with food and product manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to serve the community.

“We’re just all trying to make sure you guys have what you need,” Decker said to a community member shopping Saturday afternoon.

As costs to live continue to rise, saving wherever people can is on top of some people’s minds.

Decker, who once worked with trucking and transportation distribution companies, saw how often quality products and items were taken to the landfill.

“That’s really where I saw that biggest problem emerging,” he said. “They were just destroying massive amount of product.”

Bobbie Sausedo, 78, is living on Social Security. So, stretching her dollar is everything, she said.

“I don’t have much money,” she said. “Social security is tiny, and you don’t know what’s going to happen next in the future.”

Rock Zeller, a college student who lives down the street from Odd Lots says the market means a whole lot to her.

“School is expensive, rent is expensive, groceries are expensive, so having a place so close to where I live with such great prices — it means everything to me,” Zeller said.

To learn more visit Odd Lots Market.