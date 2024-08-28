Oh, baby! Utah circle of friends all give birth at nearly same time

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Oh, baby! What's going down in Stansbury Park is defying the odds.

A circle of close friends who grew up together in Grantsville almost single-handedly created a Utah baby boom by all giving birth during the same exact time frame.

The six young ladies, which include two sisters and two sister-in-laws, all participated in a special baby photo shoot along with their new bundles of joy.

Some of the babies were born 20 hours apart, while others born just days or weeks later.

"The only one who was trying for a baby was me, so none of this was planned," explained mom McKayla Anderson, "and they were all born the end of June and July."

The babies now range in age from 4- to eight weeks old, and when professional photographer Autumn Tillack came across the mom’s social media postings, she felt compelled to offer them a free photo shoot before even thinking about what she was getting into.

"To kind of prepare myself for the shoot, I Googled or looked up six newborns together and I worded it every way I could, and no matter how I worded it, nothing would come up to get some ideas," Tillack said.

Out of the six moms, there’s only one rookie, while the other women have other children. Tylee Bird is the first time mom who couldn’t be happier that her best friend, Jessica Goff, is among the group of friends.

"Whenever I have questions or anything, she’s the first one I call," she said, "and I think that’s been the biggest blessing, to have her and to be mom’s together, it’s been amazing."

Only time will tell what the future holds for the infants, but talk to the moms and they’re rooting for the their little ones to become best friends... just like them.

"I would hope so, that would be a really big wish for me," said mom Trista Heywood. "Just because how close all of us are, we all live in a small town, so I think having them grow up together and staying part of our little family would be really awesome to watch."

As for Tillack, she knows the odds are long that she’ll ever get another chance to photograph so many close friends with newborns on their hands at the same time.

"Oh, I don’t think it’ll ever happen again," she said. "Yeah, I don’t think it’ll happen again."