Watch Now
NewsPositively Utah

Actions

Rescue dog found in shelter joins Riverton Police K9 unit

Brigham Dog.png
Brigham City
Brigham Dog.png
Posted
and last updated

RIVERTON, Utah — Yes, there are still stories out there that have happy endings. A dog sheltered in a Brigham City animal shelter learned that after ending up in the most amazing of places.

Brigham City officials said the dog was in a local shelter when its staff noticed it may have the potential to be a police dog.

Testing by the Brigham City Police Department's K9 unit confirmed the dog had the "right stuff," but there was one problem: the department didn't currently need another K9 dog.

After the word was put out to other departments, the Riverton Police Department stepped up and has hired the pup for its K9 team!

The only thing left is to find a name for the new K9 member. Riverton PD is running a contest and has pared a list of 554 nominations to just seven, and allowing the public to CLICK HERE to pick its favorite.

Recent Positively Utah stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere