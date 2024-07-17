Returning missionary gifts Post Malone Book of Mormon at Utah airport

ST. GEORGE, Utah — It was a special homecoming last week for 20-year-old Micah Hyde.

Hyde returned home to St. George last Wednesday after serving a two-year mission in Seattle, Washington for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Waiting for him at the St. George Regional Airport were about 70-75 family members, friends and loved ones.

However, one person Hyde didn't expect to run into was one of Utah's most famous residents, Post Malone.

"We went over there and he's like, 'Oh my gosh, like it's good to meet you, and welcome home,'" said Hyde.

Hyde went into further detail about the encounter he had with the famous musician.

"You just would never expect there to be that big of a celebrity, like Post Malone is like a huge name and there he is just flying on Delta out of the St. George Airport," said Hyde.

However, Hyde didn't know before arriving that his family had actually run into Post Malone outside of the airport.

While filming with their phones, Post Malone gave this message to Hyde: "Tell Micah congratulations."

That is a message Hyde was excited to see when he arrived, just before 3 p.m. last Wednesday.

"You're kidding, that's crazy," Hyde said after seeing the message.

However, Hyde says one of his friends let him know that Post Malone was still in the airport once he arrived.

"He's just coming over and hugs me, which is super cool. He called me my name," said Hyde. "He was like, 'Micah, it's nice to meet you!' I was like, 'Holy cow, like, you remember my name.'"

While the interaction was already exciting enough, Hyde also wanted to leave Post Malone with something that was near and dear to his heart.

"I do have a Book of Mormon, and all my friend's like, 'You've got to give it to him.' So I ran over and grabbed it and then I pulled him out of security to give him the Book of Mormon," said Hyde. "I told him 'It's the best book in the world; it'll change your life.'"

It was a moment not soon forgotten by his younger brother, Brock.

"It was really cool to see him give the Book of Mormon to him, because it's just like a big staple of just like our family and our church," Brock said.

It was the same for everyone who was there to welcome Hyde home.

"We joked that it's like the best homecoming I could have ever had," said Hyde. "I just love that Post Malone took the time to talk to us."

Micah told FOX 13 News on Tuesday that if everyone took one thing away from his interaction with Post Malone last week, it would be the importance of just simply being kind to everyone.

The encounter with Post Malone has also prompted Hyde to start making and selling merchandise, that says "Best Book in the World" on it. That merchandise can be found on bestbookintheworld.printify.me.