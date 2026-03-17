Special Olympics athletes participate in basketball tournament at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of high school students from across Utah gathered Monday at the Delta Center to compete in the fifth annual Special Olympics Unified Sports basketball tournament.

“It’s a really big deal for these kids,” said Utah First Lady Abby Cox, who attended the event. “This is one of the most beautiful things you’ll experience. This fills up my soul.”

For many students, playing on the same court as professional athletes is a dream. But Cox said the tournament, which is centered on competition, connection, and inclusion, is about more than sports.

“Kids with or without intellectual disabilities play on the same teams together,” Cox said.

The tournament brought 32 teams from 26 high schools onto the court. The Unified Sports program gives students of all abilities the chance to play sports competitively side-by-side.

Crowds of classmates filled the arena, cheering, waving signs, and chanting for their teams.

“They’re making these kids feel just as important as any other child in that school,” Cox said.

Among the coaches supporting the athletes was Amara Spere, a special education teacher at Skyline High School.

“I’m just excited to see the small successes that each athlete has in the different games and to celebrate their wins,” Spere said.

Cox also announced that Westlake High School’s Unified team will represent Utah at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis.

On March 25, Jersey Mike’s Subs will donate all its sales to help send the team to the national competition.

“I’m just here to support my team and cheer everyone on,” said Maude Cottam, a senior at Skyline High School.