Hockey rink becomes wedding venue for 20 couples at Utah Grizzlies game

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One may go to a Utah Grizzlies hockey game for its atmosphere, and while there’s usually nothing elegant about it, that changed on Sunday.

Twenty couples went on the ice to get married, with each having a story of how they got there.

“She had seen me at Smith's Marketplace where she was working at the time. She didn't have the courage to actually come up to me, but she was able to tell a friend,” said Levi Holiday.

”I was too nervous. I am a nervous person, so I had my coworker at the time…. It was a great decision,” added Serrinity Holiday.

“Our first date was actually Halloween. We did a haunted garage at my house because I do charity events for kids,” said Kelly Hertel.

Each couple saw the advertisement and submitted a letter to get chosen for Sunday's special event, but there was a deeper meaning behind each submission.

“I’ve been a Grizzlies fan for since I was like, 14 years old. I sat up at the top of section 110 with a little old lady, Sue Kennedy, for about six years straight, and she passed away,” Levi said. "So tonight was a very special night for me. I was able to feel like she was kind of watching down on us.”

“[My fiancée] has been struggling with MS forever, and she's been having harder days. And so I figured, you know what? You never know that far down the road where we're going to be,” Kelly said. "That's just why I wanted to make sure that we got sealed and got that taken care of right here.”

While it might not have been your typical wedding, many were just happy to do it while the Grizzlies are still in Utah.

“Being up there with so many people, it's kind of weird,” Serrinity said while laughing.

"It was definitely a different experience than what we thought it was gonna be, but it couldn't have been any better,” Levi added.

“I love hockey and I love him, and the two together is magic,” said Jamie Hertel.

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