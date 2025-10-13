Salt Lake residents bring holiday spirit, community with their all-out Halloween decorations

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah goes all out for Halloween, with decorations starting to pop up throughout the state. Some homeowners are more elaborate than others. At one home in Salt Lake, they’re drawing quite the crowd this Sunday with onlookers seeing it on social media and coming by to see it for themselves.

“We saw it on TikTok and we live fairly close and just thought we’d come check it out. We like to check out fun stuff,” said Christina, who went to see the sight with her boyfriend Ronald, taking pictures at the historic home that goes all out with dozens and dozens of pumpkins out front, cleverly carved and arranged.

Ashley and Kevin drove up from Murray to show their young daughter Jane all the pumpkins at the home on 300 South and 800 East, which neighbors affectionately called the "pumpkin house."

“We looked up this house, yeah, and just thought we’d surprise her,” Ashley said, as her daughter proudly said, “Orange!”

Ashley explained that "orange" means "pumpkins" to her little girl, and they thought she’d be delighted to see all of these.

“It’s pretty cool. We’ve got step up our game, huh? And get more pumpkins at home,” her husband Kevin added.

Most of those who visited said it left them inspired to decorate more at their own homes.

Christina and Ronald laughed that they’re going to try to go much bigger next year now after seeing this.

“We decorate a little bit, right?" Christina said.

"Yeah, we've got something going... Next year’s gonna be better!” Ronald said.

In nearby neighborhood Yalecrest, more decorations are popping up. Many of the homeowners in this historic area go big for Halloween. One family we spotted putting up their decorations, with a father and son climbing a ladder together to put out their "spooky skeleton ghost," said it’s about creating community.

“It’s just a time to gather and something that we’ve always loved doing," said homeowner Niki Hancock. "Not just creating a space for the kids to come by and see something fantastic, but for the adults to come and hang out as well."

She said they are "porch people" and that they love to have neighbors and dog walkers and new friends stop by and say hi, especially right now.

“It’s that time of year, when everybody’s coming home and getting cozy, and obviously we still have teenagers and young kids at home, so it’s just so much fun to build those traditions and create something for them that’s meaningful, as well," Hancock said.

They were out adding to their decor, putting up creepy crawly critters to hang from their trees and adding more pumpkins and other festive things to their yard, hoping onlookers will enjoy and everyone has a festive and happy Halloween season.