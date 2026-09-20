Second chance: Local nonprofit helps bridge gap from addiction treatment to recovery in real world

LAYTON, Utah — For people rebuilding their lives after addiction, leaving treatment is not always the end of the battle.

One Utah family that has experienced that firsthand is now helping others make the difficult transition back into everyday life.

The Ashley Michelle Project, a Layton-based nonprofit founded by Kelly Wareham and her family in 2022, helps people coming out of treatment for drugs and alcohol, as well as people leaving prison or jail.

Wareham said her family saw a need for more support after treatment ends.

“There wasn't enough help. There weren't enough resources,” Wareham said. “We wanted to help other people just cross that bridge between treatment and the real world.”

The organization provides a range of assistance, including clothing, help getting into a first apartment and other resources people need as they work to rebuild their lives.

Wareham said the nonprofit now helps between 500 and 600 people each year.

On Saturday, 17 teams took part in a charity softball tournament benefiting the Ashley Michelle Project.

The event also included a special car presentation. The Ashley Michelle Project, along with the Utah Professional Towing Alliance, gave two cars to people in recovery.

Wareham said the growth of the organization has been overwhelming, and the group has bigger goals ahead.

“Our ultimate goal is to get housing,” she said. “We want to have our own treatment center and we want to have our own housing for recovery.”

For Wareham, the work is personal. Her family has experienced the challenges of addiction and recovery firsthand. She said she wants other families to know there is help and hope.

“Never give up hope,” Wareham said.

The Ashley Michelle Project provides resources and support for people working to rebuild their lives after treatment and other difficult circumstances.

The organization also holds fundraising events to support its work and its goal of providing housing and additional recovery resources.

For more information on the nonprofit, CLICK HERE.