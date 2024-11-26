Utah family creates 'Giving Gallery' to spread joy of art

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — You might have heard of little libraries in neighborhoods, but have you heard of Giving Galleries?

A family in Cottonwood Heights is using their love for art to bring joy to those around them.

On the corner of Promenade and Camino is Abigail Bradshaw.

"I’m standing next to an art gallery, my art gallery. That’s my house,” she proudly said.

Abigail is showing her tiny art gallery filled with pieces made by her family and others who want to contribute. This home used to be her great-grandmother’s.

"She was an artist, and so, I wanted to continue that legacy,” said Katie Bradshaw, Abigail’s mom. They found a box, painted it, propped it up, and filled it with tiny art. Anyone can just look at the art, pick up something they like, or put their own piece inside.

Miles Jacobsen is a friend who saw what the Bradshaws were doing and added his artwork to the box.

For people who want to make their own masterpieces, there is also a box of free art supplies in the gallery box. You can come by to pick up paint, paintbrushes, and tiny canvasses to create your own art, which you can drop off at the "giving gallery" to bring joy to someone else.

"I feel really glad that people come and get some art and put it in there,” said Abigail.

Filling the box is something Katie does with her kids.

"I hope that they can carry this with them, that they continue sharing art, no matter where they are," she said.

Spreading joy to everyone who walks by, and letting the cycle continue.

"I want them to feel happy and glad that they got some, so they could return some back here,” added Abigail.