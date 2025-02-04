Utah fellowship helps young women connect to their Samoan heritage

SALT LAKE CITY — Analei Samasei’a is busy making calls and getting the word out to young Samoan women about a new fellowship.

The fellowship program, created by the Nafanua Foundation, focuses on bringing young women together to develop leadership skills and advocacy skills through mentorship programs, workshops, and projects.

“I hope they are able to get a sense of identity and know that they can claim it,” said Samasei’a, a board member for the Nafanua Foundation.

But growing up, Samasei’a didn’t feel like she could claim her own.

As a Samoan American, whose father is Samoan and mother Irish and English, she never felt quite enough.

“I didn’t know the language, I didn’t know the dance, I didn’t know the customs,” Samasei’a said. “Growing up and even into adulthood — trying to identify with my Samoan culture, trying to feel like I had the right to explore and the right to claim it — that’s been very challenging.”

In 2018, her mother-in-law's funeral brought her to Samoa for the very first time.

“And I think to myself, ‘Geez, why did I spend all this time worrying about who I am when everybody here in Samoa accepts me? I should just accept myself.' It was beautiful and it’s been a long journey,’” she said.

The 14-week program, which begins on Feb. 18, is for women ages 18-26. Samasei’a said they’re still accepting applications.

“This fellowship is made to help them feel empowered, navigate through challenges they’re facing right now, and to bridge the gap between their culture and being an American,” said Gwendolyn Tuaitanu, the director of the Nafanua Foundation.

Samasei’a is busy, making up for all that lost time.

“I’m 52, and I’m just now feeling like I can do that. I want those girls to wait so many years,” she said. “I want them to feel and accept themselves too.”