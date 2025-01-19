Utah firefighters find Californian's wedding ring, college ring in fire rubble

LOS ANGELES — As firefighters from Utah continue to help in the aftermath of destructive fires in southern California, one crew was able to find some priceless belongings for a resident.

Unified Fire Authority posted on social media that one of their crews was helping a man sift through the rubble of his destroyed home in the Palisades area. While doing so, they helped him find his wedding ring and college ring.

"Small victories," the fire department wrote alongside photos of the resident and two firefighters.

UFA and others from Utah went to California to help with containment efforts, and they are now combing through the impacted areas to make sure all hotspots are out.