Utah Tech musical group teams up to encourage 'One Kind Act A Day'

SALT LAKE CITY — A nonprofit started in the Salt Lake area by a local philanthropist who saw the need for less contention and more kindness teamed up with a performing group from one of Utah's public universities.

The Semnani Foundation funds outreach programs like the one facilitated by the song and dance group "Fusion" out of Utah Tech University in St. George.

"I’m going to college. I’m about to graduate. I met my husband here. Fusion has taught me so much confidence, but it’s also taught me how to be a good person," said Lexie Brent, who has been with Fusion for the past three years.

Brent says it's been life-changing, especially their involvement this year serving as ambassadors for the Kindness Initiative, bringing that message to local schools.

"We have them promise to do one kind act a day. I kind of lead the conversation and say, 'Hey guys, can anybody tell me what it’s like to be kind?' And a lot of times they’ll say 'Oh, it means to be nice.' And I’m like, 'Yeah!'" Brent explained. "Or they’ll say to not push people at recess or you know, little things like that, or sharing, and it’s really cool as college kids to go back to elementary school and think of those answers and those are the things the world needs to hear that it’s the small acts of kindness that will change the world."

After their shows, the student performers from Utah Tech then gift the schools with their own giant bison cutout and dozens of friendship bracelets to remind kids of their kindness pledge.

"My greatest joy is that these college performers are coming to change the lives of these little ones and the magic is that these little ones are changing the lives of these college students," said Amy Gleave, the coach of Fusion and the director of the Entertainment Alliance at Utah Techn University. "I feel like we’re building good humans. I think we’re teaching little ones how to be nice, which in turn is teaching these young adults how to be nice and have a great future."

Student performer Lindsey Haddock is finishing her third year with Fusion.

"I think our biggest message this year has been 'You are not alone,'" she said. "We do a number called ‘You will be found’ and it’s fun to show them you’re not alone and you have friends and tell them there’s always a place for them to go or someone they can reach out to... It’s been everything to me. Performing is one thing, but being able to make a difference in someone’s life is everything!"

Jan Saeed is the representative for One Kind Act A Day's higher education and interfaith work.

"The social scientists have proven that this is something that helps in our individual lives, in our community and in our cultures at work and school. The more you see more people signing on, you’re a part of a movement," Saeed said, adding that they're getting local faith and business leaders to take the pledge and hope to get more visibility on local college campuses. "In a place where critical thinking can become criticism and cultures of criticism, why not let critical thinking create a culture of kindness instead?"

This weekend, Fusion performed their "Spring Finale" at the Eccles Main Stage on campus, but they'll continue to bring their show and kindness message to local schools and senior centers. If you're interested in getting them to come to you, you can contact them at utea.utahtech.edu. And if you'd like to be a part of the group next year, auditions are now ongoing.