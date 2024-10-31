Utahns prepare & celebrate with spooky traditions on Halloween Eve

SALT LAKE CITY — On the night before Halloween, people were out celebrating at Utah's Hogle Zoo for their Boo Lights event.

"I'm just really excited as always," said 9-year-old Andrew Cadora.

Many Utahns are happy the holiday is finally here. The Allen family of Salt Lake City celebrated Hannah's birthday and their first time viewing the Halloween lights at the Hogle Zoo.

"We love, love Halloween. It's one of our favorite holidays of the year," said Kammie Allen.

Kammie and Hannah are looking forward to finally putting on their coordinated costumes with their coworkers at the schools where they work.

"Me and my co-workers are being 'Inside Out' characters and I'm Bing Bong," said Hannah Allen.

They love making it fun for coworkers and their students.

"Our musical this year is Shrek, so the second-grade team is dressing up as the three blind mice from Shrek," Kammie said.

Andrew Cadora has been planning his spooky suit since June. He's determined to go all the way for this year's costume.

"I'm dressing up as a clown and my dad is dressing up as a ringmaster," he said. "I just have to learn how to ride a unicycle before tomorrow. I'm just putting like a huge, like, smile on."

Halloween is his favorite holiday for many reasons, but two stand out.

"It's just I like scaring, and of course I love candy," Andrew said.

Others also enjoy seeing the community celebrate and get together this season.

"I'm loving that we're kind of getting back to life and we can come and do these kinds of things or go trick-or-treating," said Abbey Allen.