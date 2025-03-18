Utahns, visitors revel in freshly fallen snow, just 2 days before spring officially begins

SALT LAKE CITY — What do you do on a snow day?

"We're keeping it at sledding," said John Lopez at the Sugar House Park sledding hill.

"Mommy's going to help me make like a big tower like that one!" said Ivy, a young sledder.

LATEST FORECAST: Is more snow on the way?

Some schools delay start as new storm brings snow to Utah valleys, mountains

But if you're not from these mountains, this snowfall might feel a little different.

Like for Vivek Vijayvargiya, who is visiting the states from India where it does snow near the Himalayas.

"The altitude there, it's not comfortable, but here it's quite comfortable," he said.

But for Vijayvargiya's son-in-law, this is nothing new; just a change of pace and a show-and-tell for his little one.

"I grew up on the East Coast and we used to come out on snow days all the time,” said Gaurav Mathur. “This is the first time he's got to come out sledding, so I was excited to share that with him."

He now calls the Golden State home, and although he left the snow on the East Coast, the feeling of a fresh coat of powder never left him.

"One thing I miss is the snow days with just nothing else on the agenda,” Mathur said. “Just come out and play as much as you want. I also like that it's nice and pristine, at least to start, and it's just really beautiful to look at."

"We wanted to come out and go sledding, so we just bought these,” Lopez said. “We thought it would be a good idea to come sledding here in Sugar House. They have a little big hill."

Whether you're admiring its beauty or literally taking it all in, these sledders know you have to take advantage of all these flakes.

But no doubt the snow gives us a chance to try something new.

"My son-in-law told me — he is also here in Salt Lake City — to start with sledding and then go to the skiing. My next time I'll do that," Vijayvargiya said.

For those who have to leave it all behind, it feels a little bittersweet.

"We were hoping to get some, so we were lucky. Yesterday was pretty warm. We enjoyed that too, but this was a nice change because we're flying out today,” said Mathur. “We're going to be sad to see it go, but I think we made the most of it."