Salt Lake City International Airport named best in US, featured in Travel + Leisure

SALT LAKE CITY — Attention all passengers, when arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport, please know that you have landed at the best-ranked airport in the entire U.S. (Also, remain seated with your seatbelts fastened until the seatbelt sign is turned off.)

Travel + Leisure magazine featured the new rankings conducted by AirHelp that placed Salt Lake City Int'l at the top of the list when it comes to the country's airports, and eighth in the world, the only U.S. airport to make the global Top 10.

Salt Lake City took top U.S. honors thanks to high marks in on-time performance, customer opinion, and food and shops, easily outpacing second-place finisher, Los Angeles International Airport.

AirHelp calculated its rankings by examining data and surveying thousands of passengers worldwide.

Passengers, whose scores made up 20 percent of the rankings, were asked to rate airports based on airport staff, wait times, accessibility and cleanliness.

Wait times contributed to 60 percent of the overall score, with Salt Lake City achieving an 8.3 score, meaning 83 percent of flights out of the airport were on time.

Food and shops made up the remaining 20 percent of the final score.

Since opening in 2020, Salt Lake City International Airport has garnered heaps of praise for its wide concourses and offerings for passengers waiting to fly out of Utah or arriving to enjoy Utah.

TOP 10 WORLD AIRPORTS :

