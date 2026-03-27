Travelers experiencing massive delays arriving to Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport were caught up in massive delays getting through security on Friday morning.

Several FOX 13 News viewers reached out to inform us of the long lines at TSA checkpoints that they are seeing.

Currently, the Salt Lake City International Airport website reports that travelers can expect to see 32-minute-long waits in line. However, several FOX 13 News viewers say they have waited longer than expected.

TSA lines have been growing at airports nationwide as a partial government shutdown has stretched into six weeks. Democrats have been pushing for reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement before agreeing to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Watch: Trump directs DHS to 'immediately pay' TSA agents impacted by government shutdown

Trump directs DHS to 'immediately pay' TSA agents impacted by government shutdown

The agency oversees ICE, TSA, and several other federal operations.

DHS officials said that on Wednesday, about 11% of their workers called out as the struggle to afford expenses while working without pay.