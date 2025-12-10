Money flying out of your hands this holiday season? Here's how to regain control

SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season can feel financially overwhelming, with endless spending obligations, donations, and gift-giving expenses. But financial experts say taking a step back and reassessing your approach can help you regain control of your budget.

If you want to stay on track financially this year and create a solid plan for 2026, small changes implemented now can become powerful habits in the new year, according to Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union.

"I think you need to reduce your spending a little each month, and that's important. I think it's good to evaluate where you're at with your spending and say, what could I do without this month or what could I do without this week, even if it's a $5 or $10 purchase," Nellis said. "Reduce it just a little bit, and that will help you save. Remember that smart saving is smart spending, and when you spend less, you're saving."

The key takeaway: while money already spent is gone, your future earning and saving potential remains entirely within your control through smarter decision-making.

