'Charlie Kirk Day' declared by Gov. Cox one year after deadly UVU shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One year after the fatal shooting on the Utah Valley University campus, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that September 10, 2026 would formally be declared Charlie Kirk Day in the state.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a rally in Orem, and the conservative activist later died of his injuries. Tyler Robinson was taken into custody a day later and will face trial for murder in Kirk's death.

"Charlie Kirk came to Utah to take part in a fundamental American tradition: speak openly, debate ideas, and persuade others," Cox wrote on social media. "Today, we honor Charlie’s memory by choosing a politics worthy of our country, one where we stand firmly for what we believe and reject violence."

A year after the Charlie Kirk assassination, here’s what Utah universities spend on safety:

A year after the Charlie Kirk assassination, here’s what Utah universities spend on safety

On the anniversary of the shooting, classes were canceled at UVU, with a rally scheduled to take place at the school's UCCU Center and hosted by Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Kirk.

Sen. John Curtis also took to social media to share his condolences on the anniversary of Kirk's death and how he will be remembered.

"Freedom of expression and open debate, enshrined by our Founders in the First Amendment, are core values of the American experiment. Charlie Kirk exercised that right with vigor and passion. His murder not only resulted in the loss of a conservative voice respected by so many, but was an attack on all voices," Curtis wrote. "May we commit ourselves to debate respectfully, reject extremism, and most importantly denounce political violence. Sue and I continue to pray for the Kirk family and Charlie’s loved one."