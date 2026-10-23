Erika Kirk calls Tyler Robinson defense team's trial timeline ‘out of line’

PROVO, Utah — Ahead of a Friday hearing about the timetable for the trial of Charlie Kirk’s accused killer, the conservative political activist’s widow lambasted defendant Tyler Robinson’s request for jury selection to start in the second half of 2029, calling it “grossly out of line.”

The trial should be set for 2027, Erika Kirk’s lawyer wrote in a sharply worded filing asking a state judge in Utah to reject the defense’s proposed timeline.

“Every additional day of delay carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his two young children who were just three and one year old when their father was murdered and would be seven and five years old by the time a verdict is handed down under the Defense’s proposed schedule,” Kirk’s motion reads.

Why a trial for the Charlie Kirk suspect could be years away:

Why a trial for the Charlie Kirk suspect could be years away

The state wants an early 2028 start date for the trial it expects to last 17 weeks, its scheduling memo shows.

District Court Judge Tony Graf is due to consider input from all parties ahead of a Friday afternoon hearing to set a trial schedule.

Robinson, 23, who is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk during a 2025 university event for his nonprofit Turning Point USA, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts, including aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted of the murder charge.

Robinson’s lawyers want the trial to begin in the third quarter of 2029, with quarterly motions hearings until then “specifically devoted to assessment of the continuing viability of beginning trial during the third quarter of 2029,” they state in a scheduling memo. They need the time, they argue: to meet the high bar of a dual-phase capital case; to prepare for “critical” jury selection; to coordinate with expert witnesses; likely, to spar more over DNA and further ballistics testing; and to sift 31,000 files of evidence.

UVU security report finds 'inconsistencies' in campus safety policies ahead of Charlie Kirk shooting:

UVU report finds 'inconsistencies' in safety policies ahead of Kirk shooting

Erika Kirk takes issue with that last point: “This perverse position, that the more evidence the state has accumulated the more need for delay, is not found in the law,” her request for a speedy trial notes.

Prosecutors, meantime, believe the trial could start much sooner. Citing similar tasks as the defense, they could be ready by October 4, 2027, their court memo states. Still, they propose a start date of January 31, 2028, because “the State does not believe that it is wise to schedule the trial to span the worst of the winter season and the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” their filing says.

Both parties estimate the trial – from the start of jury selection to the close of any capital punishment phase – will stretch for months: six to seven months, Robinson’s defense has said; four months, per the state.