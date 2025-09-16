Lawmakers push for Charlie Kirk memorial on UVU campus

OREM, Utah — A week after his death, Utah Republican lawmakers are pushing for a Charlie Kirk memorial to be erected on the campus of Utah Valley University, where the political activist was shot and killed.

The legislators are raising funds in hopes of putting together a lasting tribute with the help of a Utah sculptor.

“I think it’d only be right to have a memorial here, where he was assassinated," said UVU sophomore Hallie Landingin.

Nearly a week after the shocking incident, students continue to feel the aftermath of the day.

“Everywhere you go around campus, it’s just not going to feel the same," explained UVU sophomore Dan Landingin. "Everyone’s just going to be thinking about the tragedy that happened.”

Utah Valley University faculty back on campus, while students return Wednesday:

'Ground zero': UVU faculty back on campus, while students return Wednesday

Many students felt a Kirk memorial would be a good way to remember the loss.

State Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton) has organized an online fundraiser that has already collected nearly $70,000. In a statement to FOX 13 News, McCay said he launched the drive to honor Kirk’s fierce dedication to free speech.

While it’s something they wish wasn’t attached to the school, freshman Tayla Briones believes a memorial could serve as an important symbol to reflect on.

“There’s always going to be reminders of things that were tough. But we need to remember those tough times, because if we brush off history, then nothing is ever going to change,” she said.

Cox offers message to Utah students after Charlie Kirk shooting:

Cox message

University officials were busy readying the campus for the return of classes on Wednesday, but shared a statement about a proposed Kirk memorial.

“Our immediate focus and ongoing work is to provide a safe learning environment for our students, faculty and staff," the statement read. "We are collaborating with the student body and wider community to develop an appropriate long-term memorial plan.”