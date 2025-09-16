Transcript reveals Robinson's alleged confession to shooting Kirk in messages to roommate

ST. GEORGE, Utah — As the state of Utah was swarming with law enforcement officials looking for the person suspected of shooting Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson had allegedly revealed that he was the gunman in text messages to his roommate.
The indictment against Robinson, in which he was charged with Aggravated Murder on Tuesday, included a transcript of a conversation he had with his unidentified roommate after the shooting, which left Kirk dead following a speaking event at Utah Valley University.
Robinson originally contacted his roommate on Sept. 10, the day of the shooting, and told him to "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard." It was there that the roommate found a note in their St. George apartment that read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”
The roommate immediately responded, “What?????????????? You’re joking, right????”
Below is a transcript of the remaining conversation between the two:
- Robinson: I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.
- Roommate: you weren’t the one who did it right????
- Robinson: I am, I’m sorry
- Roommate: I thought they caught the person?
- Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.
- Roommate: Why?
- Robinson: Why did I do it?
- Roommate: Yeah
- Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.
- Roommate: How long have you been planning this?
- Robinson: a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it
Robinson: I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle. … I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle … idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with. … I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the f___ will I explain losing it to my old man. …
only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel. …
remember how I was engraving bullets? The f_____ messages are mostly a big meme, if I see “notices bulge uwu” on fox new I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really f______ sucks. … judging from today I’d say grandpas gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope ;-;
- Robinson: delete this exchange
- Robinson: my dad wants photos of the rifle … he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique. Hes calling me rn, not answering.
- Robinson: since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga.
- Robinson: Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.
- Robinson: you are all I worry about love
- Roommate: I’m much more worried about you
- Robinson: don’t talk to the media please. don’t take any interviews or make any comments. … if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent