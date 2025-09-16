Transcript reveals Robinson's alleged confession to shooting Kirk in messages to roommate

ST. GEORGE, Utah — As the state of Utah was swarming with law enforcement officials looking for the person suspected of shooting Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson had allegedly revealed that he was the gunman in text messages to his roommate.

The indictment against Robinson, in which he was charged with Aggravated Murder on Tuesday, included a transcript of a conversation he had with his unidentified roommate after the shooting, which left Kirk dead following a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Robinson originally contacted his roommate on Sept. 10, the day of the shooting, and told him to "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard." It was there that the roommate found a note in their St. George apartment that read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

The roommate immediately responded, “What?????????????? You’re joking, right????”

Below is a transcript of the remaining conversation between the two:

