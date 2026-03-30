Tyler Robinson wants preliminary hearing delayed, claims critical evidence not turned over

PROVO, Utah — The defense team for Tyler Robinson has filed a motion to push back his upcoming preliminary hearing for several reasons, including a lack of requested evidence.

In the new motion, Robinson has asked to delay the hearing currently scheduled for the week of May 18. Robinson is accused of shooting and killing political commentator Charlie Kirk during an on-campus rally at Utah Valley University.

According to the filing, Robinson's defense team claims it has yet to receive key forensic evidence, including DNA files from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, despite what it says has been months of requests. The defense alleges digital forensic extractions collected in September were only turned over to them this month.

The defense also referenced the massive size of evidence amassed by 28 law enforcement agencies in the case. According to the motion, the discovery in the case includes 20,000 files, 61,500 pages of documents and images, and over 700 hours of video.

Robinson's team also referenced a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms report that said the agency was unable to identify the bullet recovered during Kirk's autopsy to the rifle Robinson is alleged to have used during the shooting.

"Although the State has not indicated an intent to produce this report at the preliminary hearing, the defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence," the motion states.

A court hearing to discuss the motion is scheduled for April 17.