Utah Supreme Court rejects appeals in Tyler Robinson murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has effectively rejected a pair of appeals filed by attorneys for Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Associate Chief Justice Jill Pohlman denied both interlocutory appeals, according to orders obtained by FOX 13 News on Thursday night. An interlocutory appeal is when a side in a legal proceeding seeks to appeal before a case is formally resolved, such as a challenge to a lower court judge's rulings.

Robinson's attorneys were seeking relief from the state's top court on two issues:



They challenged 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf's ruling that cameras could remain in the courtroom for Robinson's upcoming preliminary hearing. That is where the judge will hear evidence and decide if there is enough evidence to make him stand trial for Kirk's murder.

Attorneys also challenged Judge Graf's ruling that video testimony from an out-of-state witness, presumably Robinson's former partner, could be admitted in the preliminary hearing. Prosecutors seek to introduce the testimony to back a purported confession to Kirk's murder, while the defense argued that it is hearsay evidence and should not be admitted.

Justice Pohlman did not explicitly state reasons why the Utah Supreme Court denied the motions. It means the court will not intervene in the case ahead of Monday's preliminary hearing, although the issues could be revisited later. Defense attorneys have argued that Robinson's constitutional rights, including his right to a fair trial, have been harmed by Judge Graf's rulings.

Robinson is set to face a preliminary hearing starting Monday. He faces aggravated murder in the death of Kirk, who was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University last year. Prosecutors have announced an intent to seek the death penalty, if he is convicted.