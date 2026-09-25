UVU security report finds 'inconsistencies' in campus safety policies ahead of Charlie Kirk shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Valley University released its highly-anticipated report on Friday about security issues surrounding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“It is the opinion of the Project Team, based on our review of all available information, that at no time during the events leading up to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, or in its aftermath, did any employee or agent of UVU act in bad faith or in willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others,” the review said.

However, the report identified "inconsistencies" in campus safety policies, personnel and resources that led to his killing in front of thousands during a Turning Point USA event on campus.

"The event originated with a July 2025 request from UVU’s TPUSA student chapter for Charlie Kirk to speak in the fountain courtyard. In an August 21 questionnaire response, TPUSA projected approximately 600 attendees and reported no security concerns. At an August 25 planning meeting, UVU participants raised concerns about the outdoor location, anticipated attendance, protest activity, crowd management, and access control, and suggested alternative venues. TPUSA requested that the event remain in the courtyard and preferred to manage its own ticketing. The university’s committee allowed those arrangements," a summary said.

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It added that TPUSA did raise cocnerns about a pedestrian walkway above the area where Kirk was to speak.

"On the morning of September 10, TPUSA’s security team again raised concerns about people on the walkway. Chief Long responded that officers would arrive by 11:00 a.m. to address the request. UVUPD officers cleared the area by directing people away from the area directly above the speaking location and blocked it off with police tape. The UVUPD Chief of Police proposed meeting with TPUSA’s security at 11:00 a.m. on the walkway above the canopy where Charlie Kirk would speak, but this meeting did not occur," the report said.

Tyler Robinson is facing aggravated murder charges, accused of shooting Kirk during an event at UVU last year. Utah County prosecutors have alleged that Robinson killed Kirk over politics. They have argued in court filings that a bullet found in the suspected murder weapon with the inscription "Hey Facist! CATCH!" is an "overt political reference." Prosecutors have alleged that Robinson texted his romantic partner "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

Robinson's attorneys have disputed the evidence to prove a political motivation. Utah County prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty, if Robinson is convicted.

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