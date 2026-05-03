Cities across Utah are already being asked to conserve water amidst drought concerns

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Many cities across the state of Utah are already being asked to conserve water due to little snowpack this year.

“We're asking everyone in our service areas that entire west and south end of the valley to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent," said Kelly Good with the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District. "That can look anything like watering your lawn one less time a week, or switching out your lawn for water-wise landscaping, that would be an even bigger reduction."

This includes areas like Draper and South Jordan, and while no mandatory restrictions are in place, that could change.

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“In March, our board declared a water availability level of two, which means that our water levels are in a severe place. It's not critical yet, but it is definitely not normal,” Good said.

FOX 13 News found Noura Albawi and her friends by a dry splash pad in South Jordan, and while the pads don’t open for another couple of weeks, they’re worried it may impact their summer plans.

“I just hope the water really comes back, because I've been really hoping to play with it. It's really giant,” Albawi said.

Rachael Van Cleave from the City of South Jordan said the splash pads are something they need to consider heading into the summer months.

"Water and parks in conjunction with each other are putting together some recommendations that they're actually going to present to city council on Tuesday of next week, and those will include things like looking at splash pads, and whether that's limiting the amount number of hours that it's on, or delaying when they get turned on,” she said.

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Residents are being asked to wait to water their lawns until May 15, and officials hope it gets taken seriously.

“Our reservoirs are kind of like our savings account, so we are dipping into them right now because we didn't get a lot of snow runoff this year, and anything we use this year is taking away from what we will have available next year,” Good said.

“We're actively monitoring the reservoirs that we get our water from,” Van Cleave said. "It's going to take all of us to make that difference when it comes to water conservation.”