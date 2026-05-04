Sprinkler shame? Where to report water wasting in Utah's ongoing drought

SALT LAKE CITY — For weeks, FOX 13 News has received messages from many people who have heard the call to conserve water in the ongoing drought, but then see others wasting water by running sprinklers during the day (if they're even watering the grass!).

"I see all kinds of industrial areas, apartment houses, big places with lots of lawn, water running mid-afternoon, watering the sidewalks," said Andy Palmer, who sees it frequently in the Logan area.

Janell Pace took a video of a West Jordan park that she saw watering in the night after a rainstorm. She then drove up the street and saw a school watering, too.

"Half of the water is wasted. Not even after a rainstorm. Wasted into that gutter," Pace said.

The two are among many who have reached out, frustrated that they're doing what they can to conserve and seeing businesses, churches, and other large properties watering in either the heat of the day, several times a day, and oblivious to the drought.

"We have been brow-beaten to death that we are in a drought. We’ve been in a drought. We live in a desert. Yet we don’t act like we live in a desert," Pace said.

So FOX 13 News inquired about where people should go to report water wasting.

"It’s not that I want to turn anybody in, but I think for Utah to save money or save water, everybody has to be on board, whether it’s residential, commercial, even if it’s golf courses and city parks," Palmer said.

CLICK HERE for the Utah Division of Water Resources Weekly Lawn Watering Guides

Utah's Division of Water Resources runs a website where they take reports from all over the state. They will then contact the city or local water district and have them reach out to the property owner. People can submit anonymous complaints or leave their contact information for follow-up, said Shelby Cooley, the division's conservation manager.

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It's not always a case of "sprinkler shaming." Often, people are aware their automatic sprinkler systems aren't working properly, Cooley told FOX 13 News. As much as 60% of water use in cities is tied to outdoor use. If it's a business? The person working the register may not even know how to fix it.

"Over-water use is definitely an issue and something we can all help with just by reducing our watering," Cooley said.

Every year, the division logs hundreds of complaints. In 2023, there were 831; 483 in 2024; 616 in 2025; and 758 since the beginning of 2026 (and 60 alone since May 1). The site also includes a place where people can report good water conservation practices to be publicly recognized, to encourage others to save water.

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The Utah Division of Water Resources encourages people to talk to their neighbors if they see an issue, but they can use the website reporting tool if they feel more comfortable. The division can also offer to connect people to rebate programs like smart controllers for sprinklers and landscape incentives.

In some communities, water wasting can come with fines.

"If you live in a city that has a water waste ordinance, it could be some enforcement done on their part. But it could be some education," Cooley said.

When it comes to churches (a frequent complaint to FOX 13 News)? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told FOX 13 News in a story broadcast last year on its water practices that it would like people to reach out to their local ward leaders, who can get someone out to fix the problem. Other faiths have said to reach out to local clergy.

When contacted by FOX 13 News on Monday, the City of West Jordan said in response to Pace's complaint that it would get someone out immediately to look at the sprinkler systems and address them.

With the exception of those in Washington County, no one should be doing any outdoor watering, according to state water officials. The division publishes a weekly watering guide on its social media platforms, letting people know how often they should water.

Pace said she would like to see more done to encourage businesses and larger properties to join residents in conserving.

"I feel like any public shaming is the start to something good," she said.