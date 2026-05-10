Kaysville plans to open splash pad with reduced hours instead of closing to conserve water

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The extremely dry splash pad in Kaysville continued to bake in the hot sun on Saturday, but earlier this week, families were unsure if they’d even be able to utilize it this summer.

“Last Monday, our staff made a recommendation to perhaps close the splash pad so we could set a good example, talk about water conservation,” said Mayor Tami Tran.

However, Tran felt the local families needed to be involved in the discussion at city council on Thursday.

“Where we landed after discussing it and hearing from neighbors, and hearing how much the splash pad is an important part of our community and how much people love it, is that instead of being open Monday through Saturday, we're going to have reduced hours Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6,” Tran said.

Tran said families feel affordable options to stay cool are crucial during the summer months.

“Times are tough, things are expensive, and it’s just a free way to cool off in the summer,” Tran said. "Residents were saying, 'Hey, we love this. Just let us see how it goes.'”

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FOX 13 News ran into Logan and Katie Camilletti with their children at the splash pad, and they said it’s helpful to have a free option within walking distance of their home.

“When we found out it was going to be closed, I was a little bit sad, and then I realized it probably makes sense, right? We don't want to waste water, but now that it's open,” Katie said. "We'll definitely utilize it, but I'm not sure how to feel about it, to be honest, if it's a good thing or a bad thing.”

Will the splash pad stay open throughout the summer? Tran said they will need to play that by ear.

“We'll see how it goes. It just depends on how much we additionally need to conserve," the mayor said. "The nice thing about the splash pad is that it is culinary water, which does go into the irrigation system, which does make its way to the Great Salt Lake."

Other cities across the state, including Plain City, are completely shutting down splash pads for the season.

Many people told us that having to conserve water this early in the summer is a first.

“We haven't really had to consider it before this year,” Katie said. "We're definitely hoping for some activities for them to go to, especially when it's going to be one of the hotter years.”

“I think this is the biggest drought that we've probably ever experienced, at least in recent history, and so we want to make sure that people pay attention to that and that we're responsible,” Tran said.

The Kaysville splash pad is set to open Tuesday, May 26.