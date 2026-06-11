Arson suspect arrested following overnight Tooele County wildfire

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One man is facing charges following an overnight wildfire in Tooele County. The fire, which is now under control, burned over 4 acres in Tooele County Wednesday night.

The fire was near 188 North Sheridan Avenue in Stockton, Utah, and was first reported at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday night. By 4:58 a.m. on Thursday, the fire was deemed under control.

Court documents submitted by the Tooele County Sheriff's Office reveal, that investigators determined the fire had two ignition points, meaning two different places where someone attempted to start a fire.

Deputies detained one man who was seen running away from the area with a headlamp, and knocking on doors of neighbors to warn them about a fire. The man was identified as 39-year-old Timothy Devone West.

Police responded to West's home and detained him for questioning.

According to West, he had left his home at 8:45 p.m. to pick his nephew up from work at the Travel Center of America. However, investigators were able to use a FLOCK camera to show that West had went a direction he hadn't disclosed to investigators.

The FLOCK camera allegedly showed West traveling near the intersection of Spring Meadow Drive and Droubay Road. Detectives note that earlier in the day, a fire was ignited near the intersection.

Surveillance cameras from neighbors was also reviewed and showed West arriving home at 10:28 p.m. or about 3 minutes before the fire was first seen on video. Three minutes after the fire was first seen on the video, West can be seen running around with a headlamp, notifying neighbors.

Detectives say West was in the area of three Tooele County fires but denied having any involvement.

When West was booked into custody, authorities add that a black and white substance, consistent with soot, was found on his boots. He also made comments about rather dying than going to prison.

West is charged with three counts of arson, causing catastrophe, and damaging a jail. He is being held without bail.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office is asking residents and businesses in the Stockton area, as well as anyone who may have been traveling through the Stockton or Lake Point areas around the time of the fires, to review any surveillance or security camera footage and report any suspicious activity or relevant information to Tooele County Dispatch at (435) 882-5600.