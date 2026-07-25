Fourth firefighter dies from injuries sustained in wildfire near Colorado-Utah border

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A firefighter has died from injuries he sustained while battling a wildfire near the Utah-Colorado border last month, making four deaths in total.

Nathan Matthews, 43, passed away on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. He was injured while responding to the Knowles Fire on June 27.

Matthews, from Lincoln, Nebraska, was part of the Rifle Helitack crew that was in a "burnover" incident, where a fire overtakes personnel, leaving them unable to escape.

Emily Barker of Michigan, Nick Hutcherson of Arizona and Sydney Watson of Alabama were killed in the fire.

WATCH: Loved ones remember wildland firefighter killed near Utah-Colorado border

Loved ones remember wildland firefighter killed near Utah-Colorado border

Officials said Matthews had been receiving treatment for burn injuries.

﻿"This is another heartbreaking loss for our wildland fire family," U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy said in Saturday's announcement. "We mourn the loss of Nate while continuing to grieve the deaths of Emily, Nick and Sydney. Our hearts are with their families, friends, crewmates and everyone impacted by this tragedy. We remain committed to supporting those affected and honoring the legacy of all four firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."﻿

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