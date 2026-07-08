Babylon Fire tops 100,000 acres as Monticello residents remain on alert

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Babylon Fire burning southwest of Monticello continues to burn and has grown to more than 100,000 acres, making it one of the largest active wildfires in the nation.

Fire officials say the blaze, which started June 26, has burned 100,479 acres and destroyed five structures. Despite another hot, dry and windy day, crews were able to make progress, with containment reaching 11 percent.

“They’re making some good progress, but yesterday was definitely an intense one and a real firefight for them,” said Celeste Prescott, a public information officer with Great Basin Team 2.

More than 1,300 firefighters are now assigned to the Babylon Fire, including additional hotshot crews and specialized teams working in rugged terrain. Fire officials say the added resources have helped reduce some fire activity, though growth has remained most active to the east and northeast.

For residents in Monticello, the fire has brought an uneasy mix of concern and relief. Kaylee Dalton, who has been sharing daily photos of the smoke from town with Utah’s Weather Authority, said she feels safe in town but worries about her family’s cattle near Bears Ears.

“I felt safe, and kind of scary too because I worry about our cows up there,” Dalton said.

Several zones in San Juan County remain in SET status as firefighters continue working to protect communities and limit further spread.

Officials are also urging visitors and people recreating in the area to be especially cautious. With temperatures near 100 degrees, dry vegetation and gusty winds, they say even a small spark could quickly create another dangerous fire.

“If we’re recreating down here, we need to be really careful,” Prescott said. “It’s very dry. It’s pushing 100 degrees. We’ve got winds, and the last thing we want is more starts. We’re already spread pretty thin.”

Public meetings are being held for nearby residents to get the latest information on the fire, evacuation status and ongoing firefighting efforts.

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