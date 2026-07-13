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Brush fire burning near mouth of Parleys Canyon

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UHP
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SALT LAKE CITY — A brush fire broke out Sunday in Parleys Historic Nature Park next to the Interstate 80 and 215 junction.

Utah Highway Patrol said the firefighting response requires I-215 to close in both directions in the area. They said the fire also reached the wall of the freeway.

Details on the cause, acreage and any possible threats were not immediately known.

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The park is located along the city limits between Salt Lake City and Millcreek.

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