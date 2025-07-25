Community supports Monroe Canyon Fire crews with words of encouragement, snacks

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — One of the largest wildfires currently burning in Utah is the Monroe Canyon Fire in Sevier County, which sits at over 10,000 acres and 9% containment as of Thursday.

With over 900 firefighters battling the blaze, some young residents in Monroe wanted to do their part, too.

"I hope they feel energized and ready for the day,” said 10-year-old, Heaton Stevenette. “Because it’s hard work.”

What started with Heaton and his mom handing a cold drink to a firefighter last week turned into a larger effort to serve cold drinks to almost 50-100 firefighters as they head up to the canyon in each morning.

"We run it more like a drive-thru,” said Heaton’s friend, Reed Crane, who has been helping him. “They pull up, 'What do you want? I’ll take 2 Red Bulls, a Celsius.'”

It’s their way of saying thank you to the firefighters.

"We were pretty sick to our stomachs just seeing our beautiful mountain burn,” said Jadie Stevenette, Heaton’s mom, who shared that they can see plumes of smoke from their home.

After the group started giving out drinks, the rest of the community started to pitch in.

"We've been overwhelmed with the kindness, and the funding and donations that people have shared with us," added Jadie, "and we go to the store every day to reload the cooler,”

In the evenings, her younger son, Cedar, holds a sign directed at RV Park next door, where crews can get free ice cream, and the town has been picking up their tab.

The fire hits close to home for the Stevenettes.

“We have cabins on the mountains that have been saved. Without the firefighters, they probably would be burned right now,” said Heaton.

Crews were able to protect the family's three cabins, which were where they made some special memories.

"Us and our grandpa building a little teepee up there,” recalled Heaton.

The boys have become friends with some of the firefighters, who gave the kids some fire hats and t-shirts, and are grateful for the kindness.

Giving out drinks and ice cream to the ones who make it possible for them to go back and make more memories. "It feels good,” added Heaton.

Another way the town is stepping up is by making posters of gratitude and encouragement for the firefighters.

"[To] give them a little cheer as they come up and down the mountain each night,” explained Jadie.

The poster initiative was spearheaded by Ashley Bergum, who also lives in Monroe. She is collecting more posters, zip ties and tape, that can be dropped off at GG's Marketplace in Monroe or Ideal Dairy in Richfield by Monday. Every little gesture, goes a long way.

"I just want to say thanks for all the things that you do every day for us,” said Crane.

If you would like to help out by buying drinks or ice cream, you can donate the group here: venmo: @monroecanyonfire (Jadie Stevenette)