Logan Canyon reopens following closure due to wildfire

LOGAN, Utah — Logan Canyon and U.S. 89 has reopened following its closure due to a wildfire that forced its closure overnight. So far officials say the fire has burned up to 70 acres since starting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, ground crews and air tankers were working on the Rick Springs Fire which was first reported just before 4:00 p.m.

Logan Canyon was closed between Logan City (first dam area) and Logan Summit due to the fire. The canyon reopened just before 7:30 Wednesday morning.

