Crews battle two fires near I-80 early Friday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department had to battle two new fires along Interstate 80 early Friday morning. Both fires are under control and investigation.

Officials say the first fire was reported at 4:54 a.m. Friday at I-80 and the Redwood entrance. This fire, according to firefighters, was handled quickly with no spread or heavy damage.

A second fire also started between the I-80 and I-215 interchange and burned about an acre of land. No one was injured in the fire and what caused it is under investigation.

Salt Lake City Fire Department says throughout the morning drivers can expect to see their crews out there cleaning up and putting out any hot spots that appear. Though, they don't believe this will have any impact on traffic.