SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with Utah Fire Info say a new fire has started burning on Stansbury Island. The fire, named the Tabby Three Fire, has burned an estimated 25 acres so far.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire to begin, but officials say air and ground resources are being used to fight the fire.

FOX 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when we learn more.