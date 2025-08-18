Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New wildfire burning in mountains above Provo

Public asked to avoid area
UTAH COUNTY — A new wildfire broke out in the mountains on the east side of the Utah Valley Sunday evening.

It was first reported around 5:15 p.m. Shortly thereafter, massive plumes of smoke could be seen from across the valley.

Provo City officials said it's burning just south of Slate Canyon in Buckley Draw Canyon, and the U.S. Forest Service said it's called the Buckley Draw Fire. It was estimated at 100-150 acres, burning on Forest Service land.

There are no evacuation orders at this time, but the Provo Police Department is asking the public to stay away from the Slate Canyon area and Mountain View Parkway. They're also reminding everyone to not use drones nearby (Doing so can force firefighting crews to ground their aircraft, and it can even lead to criminal charges!).

Helicopters and firefighting airplanes have been making drops on the fire. Ground crews from Provo Fire and Utah County Fire are also responding.

