Crews responding to Dry Creek Fire near the University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officials say they are monitoring a fire that is burning near the University of Utah. Currently, officials estimate that between 10 and 20 acres have burned.

Salt Lake City Fire Department says they are waiting and relying on outside resources as the fire is in an area too far up for them to reach. Officials tell FOX 13 News that the Division of Forestry and state resources are monitoring and assisting in the situation.

Crews were able to say that no structures are threatened currently, and Salt Lake City Fire Department crews are watching for any that are threatened as the fire grows.

FOX 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when we learn more.

