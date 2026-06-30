Eagle Point Resort owners share devastating damage from wildfire

BEAVER, Utah — Eagle Point, the ski resort in the mountains east of Beaver in central Utah, suffered extreme damage from the Cottonwood Fire that has burned nearly 100,000 acres in the area over the past week.

On Monday, the owners of the resort said they finally got the chance to set foot on the property to see the damage firsthand.

Eagle Point Resort

"This is still an ongoing process. Our team has just begun the work of assessing the property, and it will take time to fully understand the full scope of the damage," they shared in a Facebook post.

Based on what they currently know, they said approximately 300 of the resort's 600 acres of skiing terrain were impacted. This was mainly on the Tushar Ridge area on the south side of the mountain (or "the Steeps").

Canyonside Lodge, the Tushar Ridge warming station, 30 cabins, and more than 100 condos were destroyed. In addition, they lost five snowmobiles, three vehicles and three storage containers of tools.

Eagle Point Resort

Four of the resort's five chairlifts were damaged, but they don't know yet how severely.

On the positive side: the Skyline Lodge, Monarch chairlift, cell and internet towers, the snowmaking pond and snowmaking equipment are all still intact. They said the Skyline terrain had "minimal" damage, and the Aspen Crest subdivision is "mostly intact."

Eagle Point Resort

"While it’s heartbreaking to see the damage, we are incredibly grateful that everyone was evacuated safely and that no lives were lost at the resort. We also extend our deepest thanks to the firefighters, first responders, and members of the community who worked tirelessly to protect lives and property - your dedication and bravery made a meaningful difference," the owners wrote. "To everyone who has reached out with support, offered help, and kept our team, first responders, and community in your thoughts - thank you. Your kindness means more than we can express."