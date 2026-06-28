Emotional procession held for 3 firefighters killed in wildfire on Utah border

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A solemn and emotional moment occurred early Sunday as a procession was held to honor the three firefighters killed while battling wildfires on the Utah-Colorado border this weekend.

Sixteen local, state, and federal fire agencies participated in the procession that began at the Grand Junction Regional Airport and brought the men to Community Hospital.

Several agencies are also participating in an honor watch at the hospital for the men who died, and whose names have not yet been released.

The two firefighters who were injured during the incident Saturday were flown out of town to an unspecified location.

Three firefighters killed while battling Mesa County wildfires on Utah-Colorado border:

3 firefighters killed

According to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, the federal firefighters died during an interagency response to the Knowles and Gore fires, which have since merged and are now known as the Snyder Mesa Fire, and have burned more than 28,000 acres.

The department said the deaths occurred in a burnover incident resulting in shelter deployment.